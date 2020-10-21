UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ajax will be going head to head with Liverpool at Amsterdam Arena on October 22 in a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. The game between Ajax and Liverpool will start at 12.30 am IST. In their previous match against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, Ajax emerged victorious by 5-1. Dusan Tadic scored two goals for his side, while one goal each was hit by Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen and Antony. The single goal for Heerenveen was scored by Henk Veerman.

On the other hand, Liverpool took on Everton in their last match in the Premier League. The game between Liverpool and Everton ended in a draw as both the teams scored two goals each. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each for Liverpool. For Everton, one goal each was hit by Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injuries issues in Ajax's squad. All the players of Erik ten Hag are reportedly fit. Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool sustained a season-threatening injury in the game against Everton. So, he will not be a part of the team for the upcoming game. Besides him, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be seen in action against Ajax due to their respective injuries.

Ajax possible starting line-up: Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Ajax and Liverpool will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, October 22 at Amsterdam Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.