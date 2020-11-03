UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Both Atalanta and Liverpool are in great form and are placed at the top two spots of the table. It is worth mentioning that both sides have not lost a single match in the UEFA Champions League till now. The UEFA Champions League Atalanta vs Liverpool fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Liverpool, which enjoys the top spot, has six points from two matches and Atalanta placed at number two on the table has four points from two matches.

In the last outing Liverpool beat Midtjylland by 2-0. Atalanta on the other hand was up against Ajax. The outing that was held on October 28 ended in a draw after both sides scored two goals each. The UEFA Champions League Atalanta vs Liverpool will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Atlanta's Pierluigi Gollini has now recovered from a knee injury and there are chances that he may be seen on the field as well. In other news, Mattia Caldara, Marco Carnesecchi, Cristiano Piccini and Marten de Roon are out of contention. Van Dijk of Liverpool has been sidelined for a long term due to an ACL problem. Thiago and Matip, however, are on the road to recovery and may even be considered for this match. Nat Phillips will not be seen as he is not registered in the Champions League squad and so is ineligible for this match.

Atalanta possible starting line-up: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Shaqiri, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Mane, Jota

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool match?

The UEFA Champions League game between RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.