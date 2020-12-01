UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will look to continue their momentum in the Champions League when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

The German champions have been belligerent and they have absolutely smashed away all other opponents they have faced so far in the campaign. However, Atletico, unlike in their domestic league, have not quite hit their stride in Europe as they have stuttered their way through the group stage and have managed to pick up only win so far in the campaign.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico are struggling with many players grappling with injury. Defenders Manu Sanchez and Sime Vrsaljko will not take part in the match. Striker Diego Costa remains doubtful too while Luis Suarez and Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira will also miss out as they have recently tested positive for COVID-19 .

Bayern are better placed as far as the injury situation is concerned. They have only Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies on the sidelines. Javi Martinez might feature in the side and Leroy Sane will also be looking for a start in the game.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Llorente, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Correa.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Tolisso, Martinez; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich will take place on December 2, 2020.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich will start on 1:30 IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich being played?

The Champions League encounter will be played at Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico’s home ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Tuesday.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.