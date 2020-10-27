UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will be hosting Red Bull Salzburg at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday in a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. The Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg match will begin at 1.30 am. In their previous match in La Liga on Sunday, Atletico Madrid defeated Real Betis by 2-0. On October 22, Atletico Madrid locked horns with Bayern in a group match of the UEFA Champions League and were outperformed by 0-4.

On the other hand, RB Salzburg won their last game against Austria Wien 2-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga. They went head to head with Lokomotiv Moscow on October 21 in a group match of the UEFA Champions League. This clash ended in a draw with both sides scoring two goals each. In the group's point table, RB Salzburg are at the third position with one point, while Atletico Madrid are at the bottom with no points.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg: Team News, Injury Update

Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will not be seen in action for Atletico Madrid due to injury, while the participation of Saul Niguez is doubtful. RB Salzburg's Antoine Bernede will not be playing in the upcoming match against Atletico Madrid because of injury.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Koke, Hector Herrera, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

RB Salzburg possible starting line-up: Cican Stankovic, Albert Vallci, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Enock Mwepu, Masaya Okugawa, Zlatko Junuzovic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Sekou Koita, Patson Daka

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 28 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.