UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona, in their next UEFA Champions League fixture, will host Dynamo Kiev on Thursday, November 5, at Camp Nou. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona will look to continue to put their best foot forward in the Champions League this season. The Catalans had an impressive run in the Champions League so far as they defeated Juventus (2-0) and Ferencvaros (5-1) to grab the leader board position in the group table. However, Ronald Koeman’s side have struggled in the home league as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in the weekend.

Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv have endured a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Ferencvraos, prior to that they lost to Juventus. Mircea Lucescu’s team had an excellent run in the Ukrainian league, but they have an uphill task when they face Barcelona.

The two sides have played against each other on 10 occasions in the European fixtures so far. Barcelona has the upper hand with six wins and Kyiv has three victories.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Team News, Injury Update

Ronald Koeman will not be able to rely on the services of Phillippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes and Ronald Araujo. Mircea Lucescu will head to Barcelona with a depleted team. Volodymyr Kostevych and Mykyta Burda are ruled out due to injuries. While, Georgiy Bushchan, Denys Boyko and Vitaliy Mykolenko will be in quarantine as the trio tested positive for the coronavirus. Their star striker Artem Besedin and Sergiy Sydorchuk remain suspended.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao; Antoine Griezmann

Dynamo Kyiv possible starting line-up: Ruslan Neshcheret; Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Volodymyr Shepelev, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 5 at the Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.