UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League will mark the inaugural match for Spanish giants Barcelona as they welcome Hungarian champions Ferencvaros on this Wednesday. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros fixture will be played at Camp Nou.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match will kick off at 12:30 am on 21 October.

While Barcelona will strive to start on a winning note this season, 2020-2021 holds a big promise for Ferencvaros as it is the first time in 25 years that they have been present in the group stages of the Champions League.

The Group G members are yet to play against each other. While the Catalan team will fight hard to erase the trace of their last season’s quarter final elimination, the Green Eagles won their 31st Hungarian title last season and are in good form.

Ronald Koeman has taken the charge of Barcelona after Quique Setien was removed as the Barca coach following the side's humiliating defeat of 8-2 at the hands of Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season. Sergiy Rebrov is the manager for the visitors.

The Spanish team will play without Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jordi Alba on Wednesday and Samuel Umtiti is a doubt. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are set to return to the line-up after they did not play in the game against Getafe. The rest of the squad, including Lionel Messi, will be available.

While the Hungarian side is greatly inexperienced at this level, no major news of injury will be burdening them.

Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Ferencvaros: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Coutinho, Griezmann; Messi

Ferencvaros possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Botka, Heister; Kharatin, Somalia; Nguen, Siger, Zubkov; Uzuni

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.