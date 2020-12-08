UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 returns to action with an exciting Group G fixture as Barcelona host Juventus at Camp Nou, on Wednesday, December 9. The much-awaited fixture will see Lionel Messi lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since Ronaldo's move to Juventus. Ahead of the game, Barca coach Ronald Koeman has said that Messi will take the field against Ronaldo, even as he has rested the Argentine recently during games of less importance.

Both sides have already qualified for the last-16 stage of the competition, however Ronald Koeman's side need to avoid losing by at least two goals to take the top place in Group G. Barcelona have been unbeaten in the Champions League, they currently top the Group G standings with 15 points from five wins and five games so far.

Whereas, Juventus are also through to the next round, having picked up 12 points from four wins and one defeat from their five group matches. The Old Lady have their last three Champions League games on the trot, with the latest one after they beat Dynamo Kiev 3-0 at home last week. Having shown good performances over the past few weeks, they are capable of running up a big score against their inconsistent opponents.

Both teams have clashed on 12 occasions in the UEFA Champions League. Barca have a slight advantage with five matches, while Juve have three wins. However, in the reverse between the two in October this year, Barcelona came on top with a comfortable 2-0 win at Turin.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixture between Barcelona vs Juventus is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30am IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona have an injury crisis of sorts as they have to play without Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, and Sergi Roberto going into this game. Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of the month and he too will not feature in the playing XI. Samuel Umtiti participation is doubtful over fitness concerns. Juventus too have their set of injury concerns as they will be unable to call upon the services of Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, and Gianluigi Buffon. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata might feature along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona vs Juventus will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, December 9 at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Juventus match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.