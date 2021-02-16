UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 returns to action as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain renew on-the-pitch hostilities in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter at Camp Nou on Wednesday, February 17. The upcoming game will be a crucial one as it could potentially determine the fortunes of both teams in the competition.

The hosts currently are in excellent form in La Liga, as they have lost just two of their of last 18 games across competitions and enjoy a near perfect group stage campaign in the Champions League. Whereas, the visitors will not be dethroned without a fight in Ligue 1 and 2-1 victory over Nice was their eighth win from nine matches across all competitions.

The Spanish giants have a remarkable record against French sides in this competition, as no French team has ever registered a victory to their name at Camp Nou ina Champions League tie. Going into the crucial game the hosts share a special history against the visitors and will put their best foot forward at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30am, IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona have an injury crisis of sorts as they have to do without Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite going into this game.

On the other hand, PSG too have few injury concerns as they will be without their Brazilian star striker Neymar. Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat and Timothee Pembele are recuperating from injuries and will also have to sit out of this fixture.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Juventus possible starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, February 17 at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.