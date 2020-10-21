UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will host Atletico Madrid at Allianz Arena on October 22 in their opening group stage game of the UEFA Champions League. The Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid fixture will commence at 12.30 am IST. Bayern Munich will be going into the game with a positive mindset and confidence as they beat Arminia Bielefeld by 4-1 in their last clash in the Bundesliga on October 17. A day before this match, Bayern Munich defeated Duran 3-0 in DFB-Pokal.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid outperformed Celta Vigo by 2-0 in a La Liga match on October 17. Luis Suarez and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco powered their side to victory by scoring one goal each.

In their last four clashes on the ground, Bayern Munich have emerged victorious in two, while the remaining two games have been won by Atletico Madrid. Last time, the face-off between the two teams took place in 2016 in the Champions League group stages. In that match, Bayern Munich got the better of Atletico Madrid by 1-0.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Leroy Sane, Tanguy Nianzou and Chris Richards will not be playing in the upcoming match against Atletico Madrid on Thursday owing to injury concerns. Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko will not be seen in action due to injury. The participation of Jose Gimenez is doubtful.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Saul, Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, October 22 at Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.