UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will look to end their group stage on a high when they host Lokomotiv Moscow at the Allianz Arena on Thursday for their final Champions League group fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow fixture will commence at 1:30 am.

The reigning champions have sealed their spot in the last 16 after winning four times and drawing once from five games. If they win this fixture, they will end the first round unbeaten.

Lokomotiv, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of Group A and they face an uphill battle for Europa League places.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Team News, Injury Update

For Bayern, their long list of injured players was populated further when Javi Martinez was taken off in their weekend match against RB Leipzig with a groin injury. Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies are already on the sidelines.

Lokomotiv too will be without Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, Fedor Smolov, and Ze Luis.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Chris Richards, David Alaba; Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kongsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow Possible Starting XI vs Bayern Munich: Guilherme; Vitali Lystov, Vedran Corluka, Slobodan Rajkovic; Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Stanislav Magkeyev, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus; Francois Kamano, Vitali Lisakovich, Rifat Zhemaletdinov.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow will take place on December 10.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow will start on 01:30 IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow will be played at Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-2 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match will be LIVE on Sony Ten 3 SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.