UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is throttling along in full speed and now we will see Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Both the sides have not been able to match their lofty standards all season and will have to be at their best to clinch the fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain are battling it out with Lille, Monaco, and Lyon in the Ligue 1 title race. However, they will be chuffed after getting the best of Barcelona in Round 16.Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have not been as powerful this season, but on their day, they can be still very convincing as they have a number of match-winners.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

For Bayern Munich, Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, and Robert Lewandowski will miss out from action as they are all injured and have been ruled out. Also, Tanguy Nianzou might not feature in this game as he is also injured.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi have been ruled out from this match as they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Serge GnabryKeylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Moise Kean

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 08 at the Allianz Arena.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

