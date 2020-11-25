UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will lock horns against Salzburg with the knowledge that a victory on their home turn will all but seal qualification for the Champions League last 16. The German powerhouse have gone about their business in a non-flustered manner and they have picked up three wins in three matches.

They are in a far more dominant position when compared to the likes of Real Madrid and even PSG.

The qualification will be sealed when they take on Salzburg and they start favourites against a largely young side. The mountain is steep on for the side from Austria to climb as Bayern have dropped just twice in the last 14 matches.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg will kick off at 1:30 am on November 26, Thursday.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern have been grappling with injuries all season especially when Joshua Kimmich will be out until the new year with a torn meniscus. Also, Alphonso Davies damaged his ankle ligaments against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs RB Salzburg: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Sule, Alaba; Martinez, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Stankovic; Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Camara, Seiwald; Okafor, Koita, Szoboszlai

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg will kick off at 1;30 am Indian Standard Time on Thursday, November 26 at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.