UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League Group F match, on Wednesday, November 25, at the Westfalenstadion. The match will commence at 01:30 am, IST. After a disappointing start to the season with a 3-1 loss to Lazio, Lucien Favre's side have made a remarkable return beat Zenit St Petersburg and Brugge to move top of Group F. They are currently the leaders with six points from three games played so far. A win in this game will take them to pole position to qualify from the group.

On the other hand, Club Brugge are two points behind Dortmund and have performed remarkably in the group. With four points from three games so far, they remain in contention of advancing to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history if they win this fixture. The two sides have met each other six times and with Dortmund's win against Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium three weeks ago pits them with three wins as opposed to Brugge's two against Dortmund.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will be unable to feature Dan-Axel Zagadu and Marcel Schmelzer due to injuries. Club Brugge will be bereft of the services of Federico Ricca and Matej Mitrovic as both are on the treatment table. Eduard Sobol will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

Club Brugge possible starting line-up: Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Simon Deli; Odilon Kossounou; Krepin Diatta, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Youssouph Badji, Emmanuel Dennis

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge will kick off at 01:30 am IST Wednesday, November 25.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.