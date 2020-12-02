UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be locking horns with Lazio in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on Thursday at the Westfalenstadion. The Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio fixture will start at 1.30 am IST.

In their previous match in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund lost 1-2 to FC Koln. Before this game, Borussia Dortmund defeated Club Brugge 3-0 in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Lazio, in their previous game in the Serie A, were outperformed 1-3 by Udinese. Lazio got the better of Zenit 3-1 in their last group match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Borussia Dortmund are placed at the top of the table in their group with nine points. They have played four games so far, out of which, they have emerged victorious in three. On the other hand, Lazio are positioned at the second spot on the points table with eight points. They have won two of the four games they have played.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio team news

Marcelo Schmelzer has not been seen in action for a long time for Borussia Dortmund. Reinier is unavailable for selection after being tested COVID-19 positive.

For Lazio, Luiz Felipe and Vedat Muriqi will not be a part of the squad because of injury.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund Starting Line-up against Lazio: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mohamed Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland

UEFA Champions League Lazio Starting Line-up against Borussia Dortmund: Pepe Reina; Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi; Manuel Lazzari, Marco Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio match in India?

Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio UEFA Champions League 2020-21 live match will be telecast on Sony Network in India on Thursday, December 3.

How and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.