UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will host Zenit Saint Petersburg on October 29 at the Westfalenstadion, with both teams looking to score their first points in the UEFA Champions League Group F campaign. Both the teams have an excellent form and performed well in their respective home leagues. Dortmund, who are currently placed third in the Bundesliga table, were disappointed with 3-1 loss against Lazio last week. Zenit too have been in brilliant form in the Russian Premier League, however, they were humbled by a 2-1 loss to Club Brugge. Both sides need plenty of work to do if they want to bounce back in the game.

Westfalenstadion is a favourite hunting ground for Dortmund as they have won three league games so far without conceding a goal. Wednesday night's win against Zenit will ensure they do not stumble in their first European hurdle.

Zenit Saint Petersburg for the first time will want to progress past the Champions League group stage since 2015-16. Zenit needs to shed their travellers' luck and loss against Club Brugge behind if they want to make a mark in Europe this season.

Both the sides have locked horns on two occasions in the Champions League with a win apiece.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs. Zenit St Petersburg: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will have to comprehend a big list of injuries as they will be unable to field Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan Axel Zagadou. Emre Can has tested positive for Covid-19 will be unavailable. Zenit Saint Petersburg will have to worry about Malcolm who is recovering from an injury and will miss the fixture against Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki; Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho; Erling Braut Haaland

Zenit St Petersburg possible starting line-up: Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Sebastian Driussi, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyaev; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 29 at Westfalenstadion.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users