UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It has been a good season for Borussia Moenchengladbach at the UEFA Champions League and they have exceeded expectations and could well progress further in the competition with a win in this game against Inter Milan. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan will be played on December 2.

Italian side Inter Milan are hanging on to their hopes of qualification by the barest of margins and they need a couple of huge wins to stand any chance of progressing through to the next stage. They simply cannot make any mistakes in this fixture.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan fixture will kick off at 1:30 am.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Jonas Hofmann, who was injured last month, is still sidelined for this match for Borussia Moenchengladbach. Also, Ramy Bensebaini has not yet recovered from Covid-19 and hence has been ruled out of this fixture. For Inter Milan, Matias Vecino is out injured. Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aleksandar Kolarov have all tested positive for the coronavirus . Midfielder Arturo Vidal, who was sent off against Real Madrid last week, remains suspended for this match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted Lineup vs Inter Milan: Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann; Breel Embolo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

December 2, 2020

01:30 AM IST

Borussia Park

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony TEN channels.

The match will be available for live stream on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.