UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach will be hosting Real Madrid on October 28 at the Borussia-Park Stadium in the second-round group stage match in the UEFA Champions League. The fixture between Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Madrid will commence at 01:30 am. Both sides have a point each in the Group B of the competition and with a win in this game, either will have the scope to push ahead and put them in a good position in the remaining four games. Real Madrid are coming on the back of a shocking 3-2 defeat at home to Shaktar Donetsk last week. Zinedine Zidane's outfit recovered from their last week's shocking defeat against Donetsk with a 3-1 win against arch rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou.

On the other hand, Monchengladbach have done well in the Bundesliga and are currently placed fifth in the standings. Marco Rose's outfit earned a point and nearly shocked Inter Milan last week and they look like they can trouble Madrid.

Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach have faced each other on just two occasions which dates to 1975-76, with Real Madrid clinched a 3-3 aggregate victory on away goals. However, the Los Blancos Real Madrid are not in great form and will have to heavily draw on their performance against Barcelona to win this match. Borussia Moenchengladbach are going in with confidence with an unbeaten streak from their last five games will pose a threat to Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Moenchengladbach have been plagued by injuries and their list seems longer as they have to do without Andreas Poulsen, Jordan Beyer, Valentino Lazaro, Laszlo Benesin and a doubtful Denis Zakaria in this game. Real Madrid have their injury issues to comprehend with the duo Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal being unavailable for this game. Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard too are in the injured list.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea

[q]What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid kick-off?[/q]

[ans]The UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Borussia-Park Stadium.[/ans]

[q]What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match?[/q]

[ans]Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.[/ans]

[q]How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid fixture?[/q]

[ans]UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.[/ans]