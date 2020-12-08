UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will play host to FC Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge for their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar match will start at 1.30 am. Chelsea, in their previous match in the Premier League fixture, took on Leeds United. The Blues defeated their opponent 3-1. Before this clash, Chelsea locked horns with Sevilla in a group fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 and defeated them 4-0.

On the other hand, Krasnodar defeated Rotor 5-0 in their previous clash in the Russian Premier League. They defeated Rennes 1-0 in their last Champions League clash.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar: Team News, Injury Update

Hakim Ziyech will not be a part of the Chelsea's squad for the upcoming fixture against Krasnodar due to injury. Krasnodar's Dmitri Stotskiy and Sergey Petrov will not be available for selection because of injuries.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up against FC Krasnodar: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Krasnodar possible starting line-up against Chelsea: Matvei Safonov; Igor Smolnikov, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Yegor Sorokin, Cristian Ramirez; Wanderson, Ruslan Kambolov, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson; Marcus Berg, Ari

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar will kick off at 1.30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 at the Stamford Bridge.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.