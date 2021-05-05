UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is hurtling along and in a semi-final clash, Real Madrid lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. After a good match in the previous round, both sides will be keen to advance through to the next stage. Real Madrid always performs in big games and this is the match where they could well come up and get the job done. They have had a mediocre La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League so far, but this is the match where they could come out all guns blazing.

Chelsea, a side which has found wings under Thomas Tuchel, come into this match after beating Fulham by a 2-0 margin.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic continues to be sidelined with an injury and hence, the onus now falls on N’Golo Kante as well as Jorginho.

For Real Madrid, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, and Dani Carvajal are all currently still recovering from their injuries and hence, will not be able to feature in the game.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 06, at the Stamford Bridge, in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid match?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

