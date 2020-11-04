UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next fixture of the UEFA Champions League Group E outing, Chelsea will play host to Rennes on Thursday, November 5, at Stamford Bridge. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

Frank Lampard’s team faced criticism for their opening day performance in the UEFA Champions League match which ended in a scoreless draw. However, Chelsea will head into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League and a 4-0 win against Krasnodar in the European League last week.

Meanwhile, Rennes will hope to record their first win in the group when they travel to Stamford Bridge. The French side are on four-match winless run. However, they did make a comeback in the League 1 with a 2-1 win over Brest on Saturday.

This will be the first encounter between the two sides in a competitive fixture.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will be unable to feature Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour due to injuries, while doubts remain over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s availability. Rennes have a few injuries to comprehend as they’ll be bereft of Eduardo Camavinga, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, and Flavien Tait in the squad.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Rennes possible starting line-up: Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Dalbert, Steven Nzonzi, James Lea Siliki, Martin Terrier, Romain Del Castillo, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Chelsea vs Rennes will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Thursday, November 5 at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.