UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will roll out the carpet for Sevilla in the opening night UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group E fixture on Wednesday, October 21. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla fixture will be hosted at the Stamford Bridge.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is going to miss the upcoming game due to thigh injury. Golie Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to fill-in for Mendy. Whereas, midfielder Billy Gilmour is out of contention due to knee injury.

As a sign of respite for the Blues, midfielders Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have returned to the side and might get a place in the starting XI.

On the other side, Sevilla’s key defender Jules Kounde has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will miss the upcoming fixture.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Sevilla: Kepa; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sevilla match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.