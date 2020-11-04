UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Belgium as Club Brugge hosts the visitors in their third Group F encounter of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on Thursday. The match will commence at 01:30am IST.

Belgian champions Club Brugge are currently placed second in the group. Brugge had a good start in the European campaign with a 2-1 win against Zenit St. Petersburg, followed by a 1-1 draw against Lazio during the weekend. The Belgian outfit will head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mechelen in the home league.

Borussia Dortmund will look to end their four successive away defeats in the Champions League. In the first match of the group, Dortmund lost heavily to Lazio. However, they bounced back with a 2-0 win against Zenit St. Petersburg last week. Dortmund in their previous fixture beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Bundesliga.

Brugge and Dortmund have faced each other five times, with each team winning two games. The two were drawn in the same group in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, while Dortmund won 1-0 at Belgium, they drew 0-0 in the home game.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Club Brugge have no injuries to report and are likely to have their full strength available to choose from. Borussia Dortmund will not feature Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadu and Nico Schulz, while Emre Can is under quarantine as he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Club Brugge possible starting line-up: Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Simon Deli; Odilon Kossounou; Krepin Diatta, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken, Eduard Sobol; Charles De Ketelaere, Emmanuel Dennis

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

The UEFA Champions League game between Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 01:30am IST on Thursday, November 5 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.