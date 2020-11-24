UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will play against Dynamo Kyiv in a UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group tie early on November 25. The Spanish giants will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat at the hands of Atletico Mardrid over the weekend in the La Liga. The story have been different for Barcelona in the Champions League where they have won all the three matches played so far and sit comfortable at the top of their group. Dynamo Kyiv on the other hand do not have a single win to their credit. The team lost two out of three matches while one resulted in a draw. At present, they are placed on the third spot of the Group G with one point.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Ukraine.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko have all tested positive for coronavirus . Dynamo Kyiv are going to be without Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn and Vladimir Kostevych because of their injuries.

Barcelona on the other hand will remain without Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets. There are also chances that defender Samuel Umtiti may also not be featue because of an ongoing knee issue.

Dynamo Kyiv possible starting line-up against Barcelona: Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev; Shepelev, Harmash; Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, De Pena; Supriaha

Barcelona possible starting line-up against Dynamo Kyiv: Ter Stegen; Dest, De Jong, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, Alena; Griezmann, Coutinho, Pedri; Messi

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona match?

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona match scheduled for Wednesday November 25 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.