UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Porto will welcome Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night. Juventus were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season, when they went down to Lyon on away goals.

Pirlo's side are in something of a rut as they head into the match. They have not won either of their last two games. Porto, on the other hand, managed to qualify to the round of 16 by finishing second to Manchester City in Group C.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

FC Porto will be without full-backs Nanu and Zaidu Sanusi. Midfielder Otavio also has a muscle injury and hence, he has been ruled out of this match.

For Juventus, Colombian star Juan Cuadrado was injured in the last game against Napoli, and hence, will miss this game. They will go into the match without without Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur.

FC Porto possible starting line-up: Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Malang Sarr; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matheus Uribe; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 18, at the Estadio do Dragao.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus match will be streamed on Sony LIV.