UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hungarian champions Ferencvaros will be facing Barcelona in a group clash of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 tomorrow at the Puskas Arena. The Ferencvaros vs Barcelona fixture will begin at 1.30 am.

In their previous match in NB I, Ferencvaros defeated MTK Budapest 2-0. The Hungarian champions lost their last match 1-2 to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Barcelona, in their previous clash in LA Liga, got the better of Osasuna 4-0. They defeated Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 in their last fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Ferencvaros are at the bottom of the points table with one point. They have not won even a single match out of the four played so far. Ferencvaros has lost three games and their one match ended in a draw.

Barcelona have emerged victorious in all the four matches they have played so far in this season. They are standing at the top of the point table in their group with 12 points.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Ferencvaros have no injury concerns for the upcoming match against Barcelona. The team are expected to go unchanged into the match against Barcelona.

Gerard, Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati will not be seen in action for Barcelona due to injury. The participation of Clement Lenglet, Ronald Arauj and Samuel Umtiti is doubtful. Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho are not available for the upcoming match.

Ferencvaros possible starting line-up: Denes Dibusz; Marcel Heister, Lasha Dvali, Abraham Frimpong, Miha Blazic, Gergo Lovrencsics; Myrto Uzuni, Somalia, David Siger, Oleksandr Zubkov; Tokmac Nguen

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Carles Alena; Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Francisco Trincao; Martin Braithwaite

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Ferencvaros and Barcelona will kick off at 1.30 am IST on Thursday, December 3 at Puskas Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Barcelona match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.