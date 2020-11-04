UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ferencvaros will be going head to head with reigning Italian champions Juventus in a group fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on November 5 at Puskas Arena. The Ferencvaros vs Juventus match will begin at 1.30 am.

In their previous fixture, Ferencvaros faced Fehervar. The match ended in a draw as both the teams scored one goal each. In their last Champions League clash, Ferencvaros took on Dynamo Kyiv. This game also ended in a draw with both the sides scoring two goals each. On the other hand, Juventus defeated Spezia 4-1 in a Serie A match on November 1. They were outperformed by Barcelona 0-2 in their previous Champions League clash.

Juventus are at the second spot in the group standings with three points, while Ferencvaros are at the bottom with just one point. Ferencvaros and Juventus have never locked horns in an official fixture. It is to be seen how things will play out for both the teams in the upcoming match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka will not be playing for Ferencvaros against Juventus due to injury. It is not sure if Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro will be seen in action as they are recovering from injury. Merih Demiral will not be a part of the Juventus playing XI because of suspension.

Ferencvaros possible starting line-up: Adam Bogdan; Gergo Lovrencsics, Miha Blazic, Lasha Dvali, Aissa Laidouni; Marcel Heister, Ihor Kharatin; Oleksandr Zubkov, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Myrto Uzuni; Franck Boli

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Ferencvaros and Juventus will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, November 5 at Puskas Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros vs Juventus match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.