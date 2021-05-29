UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is in its final turn of events and now, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will clash with Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday. Manchester City have been an irresistible force under Pep Guardiola this season. The side have already won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup during the campaign. They come into this match as favourites to clinch their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy in their history on Saturday. Chelsea, on the other hand, have found new wings under Thomas Tuchel and they come into this match after clinching a top-four finish this season in the Premier League. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City come into this match with a fully-fit squad at their disposal and this gives them the edge against Chelsea. For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy should be back for this match after he was taken off against Aston Villa last week. Also, they are sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kante but he could well be back against Manchester City.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30, at the Estadio do Dragao.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea match?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

