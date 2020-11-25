UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid have not had a good start to their Champions League season and they will now meet Inter Milan in a tie which will be crucial to the fortune of both the sides. A loss for either side in this fixture will prove to be detrimental to their qualification to the knockout stages in this season. Since, Inter are playing at home, they will need to go for all the three points.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Covid-19 has hit both sides. While Conte will have to figure out a way to stay on top despite the absence of Aleksandar Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic and goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane too has to deal with a depleted squad. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Casemiro and Eder Militao have all tested positive coronavirus . However, Hazard, Casemiro and Militao will be available, Jovic has been ruled out against Inter.

The biggest loss, however, will be the absence of Sergio Ramos, who picked up an injury playing for Spain during the international break.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Predicted XI vs Real Madrid: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Arturo Vidal, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Inter Milan: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Vs Real Madrid Kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Inter Milan vs Real Madrid will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Thursday, November 26 at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Vs Real Madrid match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Vs Real Madrid fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.