UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

This one promises to be a cracking encounter as Group B is the most delicate in this season’s UEFA Champions League. Inter Milan's fate is on the line when they will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter will have to win here and then, they would hope there is a winner in the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Shakhtar Donetsk have been a side in form as after their superb 2-0 win over Real Madrid at home, they went on to smash FC Minaj 5-1 on the weekend.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk fixture will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team News, Injury Update

Inter will welcome Arturo Vidal back from suspension and the Chilean will replace Roberto Gagliardini in midfield. Aleksandr Kolarov has also recovered from COVID-19 , but he might not start this game.

Shakhtar will be happy with the form of Sergiy Bolbat on the weekend. However, they will have to deal without their star forward Junior Moraes.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Possible Starting XI vs Shakhtar Donetsk : Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan Possible Starting XI vs Shakhtar Donetsk : Anatoli Trubin (GK); Sergiy Bolbat, Vitao, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko; Viktor Kovalenko, Taras Stepanenko; Tete, Marlos, Taison; Fernando

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be LIVE on Sony Ten 3 SD and HD.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.