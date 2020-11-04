UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir will be locking horns with Manchester United in a group stage game of the UEFA Champions League today. The Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match will be played at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium and it will commence at 11.25 pm.

In their previous match in Super League, Istanbul Basaksehir defeated Konyaspor by 2-1. Marko Jevtovic and Danijel Aleksic scored one goal each for Istanbul Basaksehir, while the single goal for Konyaspor was hit by Artem Kravets.

On the other hand, Manchester United were outperformed by Arsenal 0-1 in a Premier League match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goal for Arsenal. The two teams have not faced each other as of now. In the group standings, Manchester United are placed at the top with six points, while Istanbul Basaksehir are placed at the bottom with no point.

Manchester United have played two games in this season of the Champions League and have won both. On the other hand, Istanbul Basaksehir have lost both the matches they have played till now in this edition of the tournament.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Junior Caicara will not be seen in action for Istanbul Basaksehir due to injury. The participation of Nacer Chadli and Azubuike Okechukwu are also doubtful. Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly will not be playing in the upcoming match for Manchester United because of injury. Besides, Alex Telles had tested positive for COVID-19 and it is not sure if he will be a part of the squad against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up: Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mehmet Topal, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Edin Visca, Enzo Crivelli, Deniz Turuc

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Wednesday, November 4 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.