UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League group stage game, Juventus will host Barcelona on October 29 at the Allianz Stadium. The fixture between Juventus and Barcelona will commence at 01:30 am. Juventus will come into the game following a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in Serie A on the weekend. Andrea Pirlo was saved from suffering the first defeat as the team manager, thanks to a late strike from their Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski which pegged the score for a tie. Juventus have drawn three out of their last four Serie A games as they shared the spoils with Cortone and Hellas Verona.

On the contrary, Barcelona will head into the game with back-to-back defeats - first at the hands of Getafe and next a 3-1 loss in the latest edition of El Classico against rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday. Barcelona's young prodigy Ansu Fati's lone goal was as a consolation and a face saver.

Juventus and Barcelona have faced each other on six occasions, while Barca hold the advantage with three wins, one loss and two drawn games. Their last encounter in the UEFA Champions League group stages was in 2017 which ended in a goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium.

The upcoming fixture against Barcelona will be Juventus' 200th Champions League outing and a win in this game would propel them as the first Italian team to score 100 wins in the competition.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus' star performer Cristiano Ronaldo will be unavailable as he tested positive for coronavirus for a second time. Matthjis de Ligt is still out due to a shoulder injury and remains sidelined for the time being. Captain Girogio Chiellini and Alex Sandro are doubtful too. Whereas, Barcelona will be bereft without their German goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegn, centre-back Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Phillipe Coutinho who were injured in the game against Real Madrid. Barca veteran Gerard Pique remains suspended.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Danilo, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Francisco Trincao, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Juventus vs Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 29 at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Barcelona match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.