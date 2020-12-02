UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League returns to action with an important Group G game, as hosts Juventus take on Dynamo Kyiv at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Juventus cemented their qualification for the Championship League knockout round after defeating Ferencvaros 2-1 at home last time out. This will be their seventh consecutive progression to the knockout stages in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv head into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Ferencvaros, followed by a 2-0 and 4-0 home defeat against Barcelona. The Ukrainian runners-up will now have to clash against Ferencvaros for a spot in the Europa League and they will hope to take something to take away from this game.

The hosts have won four games out of a total of five games played against Dynamo Kyiv. In their last meeting in October, Juventus ran out 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Kyiv.

The UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv: Team News, Injury Update

Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini and Stefano Gori will not be playing against Dynamo Kyiv due to injuries, while their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation may be doubtful.

Dynamo Kyiv will be unable to feature Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, and Mykyta Burda due to injuries.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Gianluca Frabotta; Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

Dynamo Kyiv possible starting line-up: Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavayev, Denys Popov, Illya Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi; Carlos de Pena, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Viktor Tsygankov; Benjamin Verbic

The UEFA Champions League game between Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Thursday, December 3 at the Allianz Stadium.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.