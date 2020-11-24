UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will take on Ferencvaros on Thursday, November 26 in an UEFA Champions League outing. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST and will be played at the Juventus stadium. Juventus beat Ferencvaros in the previous GROUP G match in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The match, scheduled for November 5, was held at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

Presently, Ferencvaros are placed at the last spot of the GROUP G point table of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The team have not managed to win a single match till now. They have played three matches, out of which they lost two while one was a draw. The team have one point from three matches.

Juventus, on the other hand, are at the number 2 spot of the GROUP G point table in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The team have won two out of three matches. There has only been one match in which they were on the losing side. The team have six points from three matches.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros: Team News, Injury Update

Leonardo Bonucci is out of Juventus squad due to his injury. Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey too have thigh injuries. As a result, they will be missing from the match. Defender Matthijs de Ligt was sidelined as he was undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in August. But now, the football player is ready to make a comeback.

Siger, Lovrencsics and Botka will be a part of Ferencvaros’ playing 11. There are chances of itinerant midfielder Marcel Heister being seen on field.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up against Ferencvaros: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, De Ligt, Danilo; Chiesa, Bentancur, McKennie, Bernardeschi; Morata, Ronaldo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvaros possible starting line-up against Juventus: Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Dvali, Botka; Kharatin; Heister, Siger, Uzuni, Nguen; Boli

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 26 at the Juventus Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2 Juventus vs Ferencvaros will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus vs Ferencvaros match is scheduled for Thursday, November 26 and can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.