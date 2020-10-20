UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is making a return on Wednesday and football fans simply can’t keep calm. The opening night of the elite tournament will see Lazio play host to Borussia Dortmund in the Group F fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund fixture will be played at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio will be participating for the first time in the football carnival since 2007-08. Whereas for Dortmund, this is their fifth consecutive campaign.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Lazio will miss midfielders Senad Lulić and Andreas Pereira due to ankle and illness. Joining them on the injury bench is goalkeeper Silvio Proto who is nursing an arm injury. While defender Ștefan Radu has been ruled out due to hamstring issue.

As for Dortmund, defender Marcel Schmelzer is on the treatment table due to knee injury. Whereas defenders Nico Schulz and Dan-Axel Zagadou have been sidelined due to calf and knee injuries respectively.

Lazio possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Strakosha - Patric, Acerbi, Hoedt - Leiva - Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Marusic - Immobile (c), Correa

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Lazio: Bürki - Can, Hummels (c), Akanji - Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro - Sancho, Reyna - Haaland

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 21 at Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.