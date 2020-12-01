UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matchday 5 fixture will take place between Liverpool and Ajax on Wednesday, December 2. Liverpool, who lost their last Group D fixture to Atalanta with a 2-0 scoreline, will eye to bounce back when they take on Ajax. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Ajax match will be played at the Anfield stadium.

The Reds are currently leading the chart with nine points from four matches. On the other hand, Ajax are sitting right next to The Reds on the second slot with seven points in their kitty. They have played four matches so far in the league. In their last game, Ajax faced FC Emmen. The side thrashed FC Emmen 5-0.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Ajax will kick off at 1:30 am.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Ajax: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has resumed the training sessions after recovering from an injury. Jurgen Klopp has a long injury list to look into ahead of the game night. Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are sidelined for the upcoming two games. Joining them on the injury table are Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Ajax: Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Tagliafico; Labyad, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Neres, Traore, Tadic

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Liverpool vs Ajax?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Liverpool and Ajax will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Wednesday.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Liverpool vs Ajax?

Liverpool vs Ajax live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.