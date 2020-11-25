UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atlanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will play hosts to Atalanta in the Champions League group stage as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to extend their 100% start in the competition on Wednesday night.

Liverpool visited Bergamo in the previous Group D game, where they were powered through courtesy a Diogo Jota's hat-trick. They have already notched up wins against Ajax and Midtjylland and this means, that Klopp's side are right on top of the group with as many as nine points from three games.

Atalanta are currently sitting third in Group D after they have tasted victory, a draw and a defeat in their previous encounters.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atlanta: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could make a comeback after he returned a negative coronavirus test. Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, will still sit out following an injury against Manchester City.

For Atlanta, Robin Gosens, Jose Luis Palomino and Marten de Roon are all available for selection. Cristiano Piccini and Pierluigi Gollini are also returning after sitting out for long spells.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool Probable XI vs Atlanta: Alisson; Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Mane

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta Probable XI vs Liverpool: Gollini; Toloi, Romero Palomino; Depaoli, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic, Zapata

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atalanta Kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Atlanta will kick off at 01:30 am (IST) on Thursday, November 26 at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atalanta match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atlanta will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atalanta fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Atlanta match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.