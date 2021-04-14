UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool have a mountain to climb when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie as they look to overturn a 2 goals deficit. Real Madrid have been brilliant in the recent weeks as they after the win against Liverpool, they went on to beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Classico.
Liverpool, on the other hand, will come into this match after having scripted a comeback win against Aston Villa but they never looked convincing in the entire match.
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update
Injuries continue to plague Liverpool and they will come into this match without the services of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Not only this, there is a doubt over the availability of the second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard will not feature in this match as he is still sidelined owing to a muscle injury. Also, Dani Carvajal’s participation in this match is highly doubtful.Liverpool possible starting line-up:Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed SalahReal Madrid possible starting line-up:Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim BenzemaWhat time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 15 at the Anfield Stadium.What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid fixture?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on Sony LIV.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here