UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool have a mountain to climb when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie as they look to overturn a 2 goals deficit. Real Madrid have been brilliant in the recent weeks as they after the win against Liverpool, they went on to beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Classico.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will come into this match after having scripted a comeback win against Aston Villa but they never looked convincing in the entire match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Injuries continue to plague Liverpool and they will come into this match without the services of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Not only this, there is a doubt over the availability of the second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard will not feature in this match as he is still sidelined owing to a muscle injury. Also, Dani Carvajal’s participation in this match is highly doubtful.

Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed SalahThibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 15 at the Anfield Stadium.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

