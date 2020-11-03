UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow will be eye to register their win first win in in the ongoing UEFA Champions League when they take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, November 3. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid fixture will be played at the Lokomotiv stadium. In the previous week, Lokomotiv Moscow faced Bayern Munich and lost the match 2-1 whereas, Atletico Madrid have managed to keep a clean sheet with a 3-2 win over RB Salzburg. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 11:25 PM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Lokomotiv side will be without Mikhail Lysov. Apart from him, the team is said to be in good form. Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco and Sime Vrsaljko will not be seen on field due to their injuries. Saul Niguez continues to be a doubt as he is not completely fit.

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting line-up: Guilherme; Rybus, Murilo, Corluka, Zhivoglyadov; Krychowiak, Kulikov, Ignatjev; Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Smolov

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Llorente, Torreira, Koke; Felix, Suarez

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid match?

The UEFA Champions League game between Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Tuesday, November 3 at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.