UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in what will be the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. The hosts will come into this match after their 2-0 win over Leicester City at the English Premier League.

It is not quite the same story for Borussia Dortmund as they will come into this match after their 2-1 to Adi Hutter’s Eintracht Frankfurt at the Westfalenstadion.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Manchester City are riding on a wave of momentum and ahead of this match, there are no visible injury concerns and this should give them a great opportunity to bag all the points on offer at home.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of left-back Marcel Schmelzer, centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, as well as midfielder Axel Witsel. There are also injury concerns to Youssoufa Moukoko and Jadon Sancho and they might not feature in this match.

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio AgueroMarwin Hitz, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

