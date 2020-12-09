UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will host Marseille in an important fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, December 10. Now, since City have already made it through to the knock-out stages of the competition, they would ideally want to give their key players the much-needed respite.

Marseille, on the other hand, will not make it through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League but are locked in a battle with Greek side Olympiacos for a spot in the Europa League.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille match will be played at the 1:30 am.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola is expected to give a go to several of his second-string players. Sergio Aguero is still recovering from an injury and might not take part in this match.

For Marseille, Nemanja Radonjic is doubtful for this fixture while Morgan Sanson might not make it to the starting XI.

Manchester City vs Marseille Predicted XI

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City Probable Starting XI vs Marseille: Ederson Moraes; Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Marseille Probable Starting XI vs Manchester City: Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Hiroki Sakai; Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara; Luis Henrique, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin; Dario Benedetto

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille fixture will take place on December 10, Thursday.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Manchester City and Marseille will start on 01:30 IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille match will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Marseille live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.