UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News:

Olympiakos will play host to Manchester City in UEFA Champions League Group C match, on Wednesday, November 25, at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. The match will commence at 11:25 pm IST.

Pep Guardiola's team will look to keep their winning streak in the Champions League, and over Olympiakos, intact as they head into the Wednesday night fixture. The Citizens are sitting at the top in UEFA Champions League Group C standings with nine points from three games.

While Pedro Martins's side did have a good start in the league by beating Marseille 1-0 in their opening match, they lost to FC Porto and Manchester City in the following games. They are currently placed third in the group standings with three points and ideally need a win to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

Manchester City have never lost a game against the Greek giants, they have won five out of the six games against Olympiakos. The previous fixture between the two sides ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will be unable to feature Nathan Ake and Fernandinho due to injuries, whereas, the participation of Benjamin Mendy remains doubtful.

Olympiakos will be unable to call upon the services of Ousseynou Ba.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Olympiakos possible starting line-up: Jose Sa, Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Youssef El-Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City vs Olympiakos will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Wednesday, November 25 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.