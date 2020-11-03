UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League fixtures, Manchester City will be looking to continue their perfect start when they host Olympiakos in an important Group C match on Wednesday, November 4, at the Etihad Stadium. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST. Manchester City have won both their European games so far in the season. City have already asserted their presence in Group C with two convincing victories against Marseille (3-0) and Porto (3-1). Pep Guardiola's team would like to continue their perfect streak in the Champions League against Olympiakos too.

Even though Olympiakos won their opening game in the Champions League, they will be keen not to repeat their 2-0 loss to Porto last week. The team from Greece will face an uphill task as they face Premier League giants tomorrow. Pedro Martin's squad recovered from their 2-0 drubbing in Portugal, as they went on to register a 2-0 win against Apollon Smyrnis in the Greek Super League on the weekend.

This will be the first ever European meeting between Manchester City and Olympiakos. The previous clash between the two sides was in 2010-11 UEFA Europa League, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will be unable to feature Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Defender Nathan Ake's availability remains doubtful. Inter MIlan will not be able to rely on the services of Mada Camara, Hillal Soudani and Ousseynou Ba as the trio tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Olympiakos possible starting line-up: Jose Sa; Jose Holebas, Pape Abou Cisse, Ruben Semedo, Rafinha; Pedro Rodrigues, Yann M'Vila; Kostas Fortounis, Mathieu Valbuena, Lazar Randelovic; Youssef El-Arabi

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City vs Olympiakos will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4 at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.