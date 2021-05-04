UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League giants Manchester City with Istanbul firmly set in their sights take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final second leg of their UEFA Champions League showdown on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens emerged with a 2-1 win from last week’s first leg fixture against the same opposition at the Parc des Princes and are hot favourites to progress to the final after that morale boosting win. Pep Guardiola’s team are also at the cusp of another Premier League title and they would want the elusive UEFA crown next weekend in a decade.

On the other hand, PSG are on a similar path as they are embroiled in an intriguing battle with table toppers Lille for the Ligue 1 title. However, with exceptional players in their ranks, Mauricio Pochettino’s side can be a devastating force on their day and will look to give Manchester City their best.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semifinal second leg match is scheduled to start at 12:30am IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will have fully fit squad at their disposal, as Guardiola rested several big names over the weekend. Meanwhile, PSG will be without the services of Juan Bernat due to an injury, while Idrissa Gueye remains suspended for this fixture. However, Frenchman Kylan Mbappe’s fitness remains a massive source of concern.

Manchester United probable starting line-up: Ederson (GK); Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

PSG probable starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK); Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semifinal second leg between Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, May 5 at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

