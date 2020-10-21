UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City and Porto will face each other in a group match of the UEFA Champions League on October 22 at the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester City vs Porto match will begin at 12.30 am. Manchester City will be trying to repeat the performance of their last game against Arsenal. In this Premier League 2020-21 game, Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0. Raheem Sterling scored a goal for his side in the first half of the match.

On the other hand, Porto must be hoping to improve their performance in the upcoming game. Their previous match against Sporting in Primeira Liga ended in a draw with both the teams scoring two goals each. Before this game, Porto lost 2-3 to Maritimo in a Primeira Liga fixture. Manchester City have gone head to head two times with Porto. Both times, Manchester City outperformed Porto. In their previous clash in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City defeated Porto by 4-0.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto: Team News, Injury Update

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be seen in action for Manchester City because of injury concerns. Sergio Aguero is expected to be a part of the Manchester City squad in the upcoming game against Porto. Ivan Marcanoa and Mouhamed Mbaye will not be playing against Manchester City due to injury.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Porto possible starting line-up: Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Felipe Anderson; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City and Porto will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, October 22 at City of Manchester Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Porto match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.