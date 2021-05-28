UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Manchester City's Road to Final

Manchester City are on the brink of creating history and achieving their ultimate dream of becoming Champions League winners. After clinching their third Premier League title in four seasons, Pep Guardiola’s outfit will aim to lift their maiden Champions League title when they clash with Chelsea on Sunday. City who lost a chance earlier to complete a treble – after winning the Carabao Cup, becoming the champions of England, and losing the FA Cup final – will be looking to finish on a high by winning the most coveted European trophy.

As the two English powerhouses prepare to fight for the UEFA Champions League 2021 title on May 30, here’s a look at Manchester City’s road to the final.

Pep Guardiola’s men kicked off their Champions League campaign by scoring three goals in three consecutive games. They topped the group which had the likes of Porto, Marseille, and Olympiacos.

In the Round of 16, they made easy work of Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach with comfortable 2-0 wins in both legs. While another German side Borussia Dortmund looked to give them a scare in the next round, as they managed to score a goal in each leg. However, the Etihad outfit tamed them in the quarterfinals, clinching both legs 2-1 and were starting to look like real contenders.

Then came the semi-final clash with last year’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain, who were arguably the toughest side left in the Champions League. But the English club dominated this two-legged tie (2-1, 2-0) to shut out the French champions with a 4-1 aggregate score and with it earned their maiden Champions League final berth.

Manchester City and Chelsea will lock horns in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday, Monday 30, at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. The high octane fixture is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Football fans in India can catch the live action on Sony network’s Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels. They can also live stream on SonyLIV.

