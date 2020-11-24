News18 Logo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Manchester United take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford.

Their domestic form maybe topsy turvy but Manchester United have played some beautiful football in Europe this season. Their winning run in the in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 came to a halt when they were defeated by Istanbul Basaksehir in their last encounter. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will face the Turkish side again in a group match on Wednesday, November 25, at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently on top of the Group H points table with 6 points from three matches. Istanbul Basaksehir are at the bottom with three points, courtesy that win against the Red Devils.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw and Phil Jones. Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly remain doubtful though Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood could make a comeback in the team. Defender Victor Lindelof has also been struggling with a back problem recently. There are chances that Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani will be on the bench.

Istanbul Basaksehir will be without Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli will not be a part of the team because of injury.

Manchester United possible starting line-up against Istanbul Basaksehir: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up against Manchester United: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Ba

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 25 at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir match scheduled for Wednesday, November 25 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.


