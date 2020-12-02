UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United is on top of the Group H point table in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The team have nine points from four matches and three wins to their credit. Manchester United were on the winning side of their latest match against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, November 25. Manchester United dominated the outing by 4-1.

PSG are placed at the number 2 spot of the Group H point table in the league. They have won and lost two matches each till now in the tournament. The team currently have six points to their credit. In their latest outing in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, PSG defeated RB Leipzig by 1-0.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs PSG is scheduled for Thursday, December 3. The kick off will commence from 1:30 am IST at the Old Trafford.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs PSG: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw will not be a part of the playing XI in the Thursday match as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Alex Telles, on the other hand, is likely to overcome a minor issue from the weekend. Donny van de Beek is expected to shake off a minor ankle problem. Axel Tuanzebe is suspended for the Manchester United vs PSG fixture.

There are chances of Marquinhos missing the match from PSG’s side as he has an adductor injury. Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer will not be available for the match. Juan Bernat has been missing from the team for quite some time now and will most likely be absent from this match too.

Manchester United possible starting line-up against PSG: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani

PSG possible starting line-up against Manchester United: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs PSG will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 3 at the Old Trafford.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs PSG match scheduled for Thursday, December 3 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.