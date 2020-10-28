UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In another mouth-watering clash, Manchester United are set to welcome Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig on October 29 at Old Trafford in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game. Both the teams will head into the game with previous wins in the Champions League. While Manchester United will be looking to replicate their 2-1 win over PSG and make back-to-back wins when they face RB Leipzig on Wednesday night. The visitors will also look to maintain their winning momentum following a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir last week.

In their last Champions League outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's red devils performed brilliantly against French giants PSG, thanks to superb goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. However, United were unable to showcase the same when they played against Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig made a good opening in the Champions League with 2-0 won over Istanbul Basaksehir last week. They also went on to defeat a 10-sqaud Hertha Berlin 2-1 on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Since their 3-0 loss to PSG in the previous edition of the Champions League semi-finals, Leipzig have not suffered a defeat in any competition so far. Julian Naglesmann's side will be looking to continue their stellar performance this time around too.

The upcoming Champions League game will be the first one that Manchester United and RB Leipzig will face each other.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be unable to feature centre-back's Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and midfielder Jesse Lingard who are all out due to injuries. RB Leipzig have a big list of injuries to deal with midfielder's Tyler Adams, Konard Laimer, right-back Lukas Kolstermann, forward Fabrice Hartman are all out due to injuries. Although the availability of defender Nordi Mukiele remains doubtful.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Hwang Hee-chan

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Manchester United vs RB Leipzig will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 29 at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs RB Leipzig match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.