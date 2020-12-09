UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Midtjylland vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will fly across to Denmark to face Midtjylland in what will be their final UEFA Champions League Group D clash on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have sealed their spot in the group and hence, this match is where they will test the bench strength. They beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield in their last fixture and would look to carry this momentum forward.

This match will be the last game in Europe for Midtjylland this season, as they will not be able to progress through to the Europa League round of 32.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Midtjylland vs Liverpool will kick off at 11:25 pm.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Midtjylland vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool are still without a number of their first-team players, but they will be keen to test out other members of their squad for this game. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have returned to the fold and hence, it will be interesting to see if they start.

Midtjylland vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI: Jesper Hansen; Dion Cools, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho; Mikael Anderson, Pione Sisto, Frank Onyeka; Anders Dreyer, Sony Kaba, Awer Mabil

Liverpool Predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Kostas Tsimikas; Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Naby Keita; Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

