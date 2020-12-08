UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir is one of the most exciting matches of this round of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. PSG maybe the runner-up from last year but this time they have not been playing flowing football. The team from France will expect to win their match against Istanbul Basaksehir to go to the knockoff round but things can get tricky. Basaksehir afterall defeated Manchester United in their match in Istanbul.

Currently three teams of Group H, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and RB Leipzig of Group H of UEFA Champions League have nine points each and all of them have a realistic chance of making it to the next round. PSG can easily qualify with a win. If they draw and the match between United and Leipzig also end in a tie, PSG goes through.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 at 1:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes.

In the previous match, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester United by 3-1 while Istanbul Basaksehir were beaten by RB Leipzig by 3-4 in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Team News, Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia is expected to remain sidelined due to a muscle problem. Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi are both fitness doubts. Istanbul Basaksehir's Martin Skrtel is banned for this match. Alexandru Epureanu will be missing as he is suffering from a muscular problem.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up against Istanbul Basaksehir: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Pereira, Paredes, Verratti; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up against Paris Saint-Germain: Gunok; Rafael, Ponck, Tekdemir, Kaldirim; Kahveci, Ozcan; Visca, Giuliano, Chadli; Ba

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir match is scheduled for Wednesday December 9 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.